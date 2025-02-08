Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi cut from same cloth, both spread lies: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Alleging that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are cut from the same cloth as they "compete with each other" in spreading lies and provoking people, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said people of Delhi rejected them in assembly polls and reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, expressed confidence that the saffron party would win whenever elections are held in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power.

Kejriwal, who came to politics on the promise of fighting against corruption, became the 'Care of' address of corruption, he said.

The AAP national convenor stooped so low that he alleged Haryana poisoned Yamuna, Reddy said.

Kejriwal also made comments with arrogance that PM Narendra Modi cannot defeat AAP in his present birth, he said.

During the election campaign, Kejriwal stated that people would give a verdict on whether he is guilty in the alleged Delhi liquor scam and people have given their decision now, Reddy said.

The situation of Congress is pitiable as it did not win even a single seat in 2015, 2020 and 2025 assembly polls in Delhi, he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated allegation that the Constitution is under threat during the Modi regime, Reddy said it is proved once again that people would not vote if a copy of Constitution is carried in the hand but only if Constitutional values are followed.

"Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are cut from the same cloth. They compete with each other in spreading lies and provoking people. They stoop to any low for the sake of power," he said.

Rahul Gandhi showed the country in a poor light when he was on foreign soil, the BJP leader said.

"As long as Rahul Gandhi leads Congress, the party will not have future in the country," he said.

The Union Coal Minister also alleged that credit is given to Rahul Gandhi when Congress wins in states like Telangana and Himachal, but EVMs and the Election Commission are blamed when the party loses in states like Maharashtra.

Reddy, who held a meeting with party leaders on Saturday on the MLC poll to be held in Telangana for three seats on February 27, expressed confidence that the BJP candidates would win the election. PTI SJR SJR KH