Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM, Atishi stakes claim to form new govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena here on Tuesday and AAP leader Atishi, chosen by the party as his successor, staked her claim to form a new government.

Kejriwal reached the LG Secretariat along with his Cabinet colleagues to resign on Tuesday afternoon, days after announcing his decision to quit from the post.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Atishi said, "We have staked claim to form a new government. I will protect the interests of Delhi people." Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "We have informed the LG about his decision. Atishi has presented her claim to form the government. We have requested the LG to decide on a date for the oath-taking ceremony so that the work of two crore people can be carried on." Chief minister-designate Atishi alleged that Kejriwal was facing false charges and being targeted by the central government's probe agencies.

"The Supreme Court not only granted him but also made harsh remarks against the Centre and its probe agencies calling them a caged parrot," she added.

"Had it been some other leader, they would have kept the chief minister's chair but Kejriwal decided to go to the people's court. He resigned. This is a sad moment for us," Atishi said.

The people have vowed to choose Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister again in the soon-to-be-held Delhi assembly polls, she added.

Atishi was earlier in the day chosen as Kejriwal's successor at an AAP legislature party meeting.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi.

He had said that he would only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".