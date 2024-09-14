Out on bail without power, CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.

He visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to pay obeisance.

He was accompanied by his wife Sunita, former deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

After stepping out of jail, Kejriwal had said that God has stood with him through all difficulties since he has always been "truthful".

Conditions imposed in the ED case on Kejriwal bar him from entering the CM's office and signing files.