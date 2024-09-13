Kejriwal should resign as CM, he cannot discharge duties: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Friday called for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, saying he cannot discharge the duties of the post as per the bail conditions for his release in the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court earlier on the day granted bail to the Delhi chief minister in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.

The top court said that the terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable in the bail granted in the CBI case.

The court, while granting Kejriwal bail in the ED case, had said that he cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat or sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the lieutenant governor's sanction.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that Kejriwal has got bail from the court but he has no right to remain on the post of the chief minister.

"He should step down as the chief minister if he can not work on the post," Sachdeva said, adding that the SC has also clarified that his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case was legal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case on March 21. He was granted interim bail by the SC in the case.

However, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in a separate excise policy case, while he was still in Tihar jail under judicial custody.