Kejriwal, Sisodia skip Delhi Assembly's privileges committee sitting over 'Phansi Ghar' issue

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his then deputy Manish Sisodia and ex-Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not appear before the Committee of Privileges during its sitting on Thursday to ascertain the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar', officials said.

Former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla also gave a miss to the sitting, they added.

The Committee has now given them another opportunity to place their version on record and has fixed November 20 as the next date for their appearance, said the Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges, Pradyumn Singh Rajput.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party.

During the sitting, the Committee continued its examination of the matter concerning the authenticity of the ‘Phansi Ghar,’ which was inaugurated on August 9, 2022, on the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises.

They reviewed the documents, background records and other material relating to the matter, said an official statement. The subject remains under assessment, with the Committee considering both procedural aspects and factual clarifications necessary for the inquiry.

The Committee emphasised that the forthcoming sitting will be critical for advancing the inquiry.

"The Committee expects the individuals who did not attend today to ensure their presence on the next date so that their statements and clarifications can be duly recorded. Cooperation from all concerned is essential for the timely and effective conclusion of the inquiry," said the statement.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have already approached the Delhi High Court in the matter. Challenging the summons, they are contending that the notice showed that the proceedings are not founded on any complaint or report or refer to a motion of breach of privilege or contempt.

However, the court on Tuesday said prima facie their plea is "not maintainable".

The 'Phansi Ghar' was inaugurated in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia inside the assembly complex, when they were serving as Delhi chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively. While Kejriwal was the chief guest, the then deputy speaker, Rakhi Birla, was the guest of honour, and Goel presided over the ceremony.

During the Monsoon session in August, Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the so-called British-era 'Phansi Ghar', inaugurated in the Assembly premises by Kejriwal with much fanfare in 2022 following renovation, was originally a "tiffin room".

Displaying a 1912 map of the Assembly complex, Gupta had said that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions. He had referred the matter to the Committee for examination and report.