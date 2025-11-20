Kejriwal, Sisodia skip Privileges Committee sitting on Phansi Ghar

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday again skipped the sitting of the Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges, constituted to investigate the authenticity of Phansi Ghar, which was inaugurated three years ago in the premises of the Assembly.

Committees' chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput said the panel has now decided to determine the further course of action in the matter.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla once again did not appear before the Committee of Privileges despite being given two opportunities to present their version on record," he added.

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, had raised the matter concerning the authenticity of ‘Phansi Ghar’, inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, following which the Committee of Privileges was directed to investigate the issue further.

"In the continuation of its ongoing inquiry, the Committee had scheduled a sitting specifically to deliberate on the matter of the authenticity of ‘Phansi Ghar’. The sitting was convened to advance the factual and procedural assessment required for a comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding the inauguration," the statement added.

The Privileges Committee comprises chairperson Rajput, Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji and Surender Kumar.