Kejriwal skips 8th ED summons in liquor scam; seeks date after Mar 12

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday skipped eighth summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam.
According to the sources, Kejriwal sent a reply to the ED saying he is ready to answer its questions through video-conferencing.
In this reply, Kejriwal sought a date after March 12.
Kejriwal in his reply to the latest ED summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.
A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the Delhi chief minister to appear before it on March 16.
Earlier, AAP has been asking ED to wait for the court order.
The ED, while issuing the seventh summons, had rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice before a local court.