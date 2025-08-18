Kejriwal slams BJP govt after fresh bomb threats to 3 Delhi schools

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lashed out at the BJP, saying its "four-engine" government has failed to maintain law and order after three schools in the national capital received bomb threats.

The threats were sent via e-mail to the Delhi Public School, the Modern Convent School, and the Shri Ram World School – all in the Dwarka area – triggering panic among students and prompting evacuation of the premises.

"Several schools in Dwarka, including Delhi Public School, Dwarka, once again received bomb threats today. Schools in Delhi keep receiving such threats repeatedly, but to date no one has been caught and no action has been taken," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल, द्वारका समेत द्वारका के कई स्कूलों को आज फिर बम की धमकियां मिली हैं।



दिल्ली के स्कूलों को बार-बार धमकियाँ मिलती हैं लेकिन आज तक न कोई पकड़ा गया है, न कोई कार्रवाई हुई है।



बीजेपी से ना तो दिल्ली संभल रही है, ना ही दिल्ली की क़ानून-व्यवस्था। भाजपा की 4 इंजन… https://t.co/rQSHai2S2B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2025

“The BJP can neither manage Delhi nor maintain the law and order. The BJP’s so-called ‘four-engine government’ has completely failed in Delhi," he added.

Senior AAP leader Atishi echoed similar views and said children and parents are living in fear.

"The series of threats to schools is not stopping. Once again, schools in Delhi have received bomb threats. What exactly is the Delhi Police doing? Children and parents are living in fear, but the BJP’s so-called four-engine government has failed to provide them security," she said on X.

AAP leaders use the “four-engine” term to refer to the BJP being at the helm at the Centre, in Delhi, in the MCD, and also “controlling” the lieutenant governor’s office.