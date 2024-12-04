Kejriwal slams Centre over Delhi 'triple murder'

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government after three members of a family were found dead at their home in the national capital.

Describing the incident as "extremely painful and frightening," the AAP convener accused the Centre of allowing criminals a free hand and failing to ensure law and order in the capital.

"Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai… This is extremely painful and frightening. Every day, Delhiites wake up to such frightening news. Criminals have been given a free hand, law and order has collapsed. Homes are being destroyed, innocent lives are being lost. And those who are responsible are silently watching all this happen," he wrote in a post on X.

"Will the central government keep quiet like this and watch the law and order situation in Delhi collapse? Will its party still say that crime is not an issue in Delhi?" he added.

The Delhi Police operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also launched a sharp attack on the ruling party, accusing it of failing to fulfil its responsibility of providing security to the residents.

"There was a triple murder in Neb Sarai this morning. Murders are happening in broad daylight in Delhi, bullets are being fired, drugs are being sold openly. The central government has only one responsibility in Delhi - to provide security to the people of Delhi. They have completely failed in their responsibility," she said.

Rajesh (55), his wife Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23) were allegedly stabbed to death at their home in Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to the police, the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, when he returned from his morning walk.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently intensified its attack on the Centre, accusing it of neglecting Delhi's law and order situation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

With a series of violent incidents making headlines, the party is positioning public safety as a key election issue, challenging the Centre's handling of security in the national capital. PTI SJJ ARD ARD