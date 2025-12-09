Kejriwal slams Gujarat govt, says he was not allowed to meet farmers in Rajkot jail

Rajkot, Dec 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed he was denied permission to meet the jailed farmers and party workers in Rajkot and accused the Gujarat government of being "more oppressive" than the British.

Kejriwal said he had sought prior permission to meet the jailed farmers.

Police had arrested 88 farmers and AAP leaders for staging protests in Haddad village of Botad district in October. Of them, 46 are still behind bars.

"I was not allowed to meet farmers and farmer leaders at the Rajkot Jail. Can there be any greater tyranny? Am I a terrorist or a criminal? The jailed individuals are farmers. They are citizens of our country. They are not criminals," Kejriwal told a press conference.

He said even the companions of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were not prevented from meeting him in jail.

"Our freedom fighters wouldn't have imagined that a government (post-Independence) would be formed which would be worse, more cruel, and more oppressive than the British," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal, who was on a visit to Gujarat, claimed that authorities didn't provide drinking water and food to farmers for 24 hours after they were arrested.

"Farmers are suffering. Their families told me that they were beaten up in custody. Does the BJP want to break their morale? Fear God. Even Ravan and Kans used to be very arrogant. Yesterday, I met families (of farmers). I salute them for coming to meet me notwithstanding pressure from the BJP," he said.

The AAP leader accused the Gujarat government of failing to control the drug menace, which he said is destroying families in the state.

"To prevent the children (who suffer due to exam question paper leaks) from raising their voices, drugs are being sold throughout Gujarat, and every family is being ruined by this government. These are their (BJP's) last days... After 30 years, the time has come to put an end to their reign," he said.

He reiterated that AAP is the third alternative to the BJP and Congress, "which are in cahoots". "AAP is the only hope, and I want to tell the people that you have to save Gujarat. This game of filing false FIRs the BJP is playing... I have also been to jail, and they might put you in jail, too. The day the government changes, within 24 hours, all false FIRs will be withdrawn, and the ministers who have harassed people of Gujarat will be put behind bars," Kejriwal added. PTI KA PD NSK