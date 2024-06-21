Kejriwal, Soren treated as 'Tom, Dick or Harry': Kapil Sibal's swipe after Delhi CM's bail stayed

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) It is strange police were restrained by a court from arresting former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren -- both arrested in separate cases -- were being treated like any "Tom, Dick or Harry", Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Friday.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court restrained the police from arresting Yediyurappa in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him.

While passing the order, the court had reportedly said he is a former CM and not some Tom, Dick and Harry.

The Delhi high court Friday granted interim stay on the trial court's order giving bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Judge: Granted anticipatory bail in alleged sexual abuse case to Yediurappa saying: He is no Tom, Dick or Harry. H D Ravanna granted bail in alleged kidnapping case." "Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren regarded as Tom, Dick or Harry! Strange," the senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president said.

The high court has also issued a notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on ED's plea challenging the trial court's June 20 order by which he was granted bail.

"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records.

Kejriwal and Soren have been arrested in corruption cases.