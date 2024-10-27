Kejriwal stresses education for all at 'shobha yatra' for Baba Nagar Sen

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday took part in a "shobha yatra" to pay homage to saint Baba Nagar Sen and reiterated the party's commitment to equality and quality education for the people.

Thousands joined Kejriwal in the procession in south Delhi to honour the revered saint and his teachings, which have had a lasting impact on the marginalised communities.

Emphasising AAP's alignment with Baba Nagar Sen's principles, Kejriwal said, "Our focus has been on creating schools that provide a level of education that rivals private institutions, allowing even underprivileged children to access quality learning environments." The former chief minister also spoke about AAP's 'Jai Bhim Scheme' designed to provide free coaching to economically disadvantaged students aiming to take competitive exams.

"The scheme is back in action, helping students prepare for prestigious exams without facing financial strain," he said, emphasising that education remains the top priority for the AAP government.

Kejriwal also outlined that students from the underprivileged backgrounds can now receive government-sponsored coaching to pursue careers in engineering, medicine, law, and public services.

"The scheme ensures that financial limitations do not deter talented children from advancing in life. Education is the only path to progress, and we are committed to making it accessible to all," he said.

The AAP leader closed his address with warm wishes for the festival season. PTI MHS ARI