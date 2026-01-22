Kejriwal takes dig at opposition in Punjab, says they only want to grab power

Mohali, Jan 22 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the opposition parties in Punjab, saying they do not love the state or Punjabis and their sole aim is to grab power.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, the former Delhi chief minister said, "They only want power so they can make money. Their cycle is money from power and power from money.

"Today, these parties are in a bad state. AAP is flourishing, while Congress leaders are busy stabbing each other in the back and everyone wants to become chief minister. The condition of the Akali Dal is also bad." Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday rolled out the state government's 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', which will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal asserted that only AAP can shape the future of Punjab and take care of the people. He said, "We are deeply thankful and grateful for the opportunity to serve given to us by the people." Kejriwal said that over the past 75 years, many governments came and went, but none of them truly cared for the people. Big promises were made, but the public was neglected, he said.

Referring to the promises made during elections, Kejriwal said that when he and CM Mann went campaigning, they used to give guarantees.

At that time, they spoke of "Kejriwal's Guarantees," one of which was a health guarantee that free and quality healthcare would be provided for every person in Punjab. "People did not believe it back then," he said.

Kejriwal said, "In those days, the Congress government was in power. First, Captain Amarinder Singh was the CM, and then Charanjit Singh Channi. They used to say that the treasury was empty, the government was running in deficit, and there was no money.

"They said that Arvind Kejriwal was roaming around spreading lies about free electricity, free healthcare, and free education, and that none of this was possible because there was no money. But the AAP government proved that all the guarantees could indeed be fulfilled." Addressing the gathering, Punjab Chief Minister Mann took a dig at the Congress, saying, "The Congress leaders are fighting among themselves to become chief minister. This fight is not for 'sewa' but for 'mewa'," he remarked.

Mann said that the entire leadership of AAP comes from humble backgrounds and that the government is working relentlessly for the welfare of ordinary citizens. PTI SUN MNK MNK