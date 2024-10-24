Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc parties in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: AAP sources

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for INDIA bloc parties in the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, party sources said on Thursday.

Kejriwal will particularly campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners -- the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP -- in Maharashtra, the sources said.

AAP is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed before the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in AAP claimed that the party was contacted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP for campaigning by Kejriwal in Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, the former Delhi chief minister will campaign for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The campaign schedule will be announced later, they said.

AAP entered into an alliance with the Congress -- the largest constituent of the INDIA bloc -- in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls. However, it went without an alliance in Punjab.

It also contested the recent assembly elections in Haryana independently.

The Congress is also a constituent of the MVA in Maharashtra and a part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. Assembly elections in the two states are due in November. PTI VIT SZM