Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on Jan 6: AAP sources

NewsDrum Desk
04 Jan 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on Saturday in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP sources said.

The Delhi CM will address public meetings and party workers during his election tour, they said on Thursday.

He is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava during his three-day tour, they added.

The development comes amid AAP leaders alleging that the Enforcement Directorate is likely to arrest Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

