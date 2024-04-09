Arvind Kejriwal to move SC against Delhi HC order dismissing his plea challenging arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against a high court order dismissing the plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam, AAP sources said on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea on Tuesday.

"The court is of the view that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of legal provisions. The remand can't be held to be illegal," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while delivering the verdict.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody, also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody in the case.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on the expiry of ED custody.