Kejriwal to skip court summons on Saturday over skipping 5 ED summons

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the summons issued by a Delhi court for his appearance on February 17 in the alleged liquor scam.

The Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

Kejriwal on Friday suddenly moved a Motion of Confidence on Friday in the Assembly. After this, the House was adjourned till Saturday.

"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

विधानसभा में आज मैं विश्वास मत रखूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2024

The proceedings of the House will take place on Saturday and the motion will be taken up for discussion.

The motion is timed with the date of summons by the Delhi court and Kejriwal is likely to skip court summons issued for skipping five summons from ED.

The probe agency has issued sixth summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear for questioning on Monday, Februay 19.