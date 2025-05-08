Kejriwal to visit Goa, pray at Devi Lairai temple

Panaji, May 8 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Shree Devi Lairai temple in Goa where six people died in a stampede last week, the party said on Thursday.

A stampede broke out during an annual festival at the temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of May 3.

Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit chief Amit Palekar told PTI that Kejriwal will arrive in the state on a two-day visit on Friday evening.

He will visit the Devi Lairai temple on Saturday morning. The former Delhi chief minister is scheduled to meet local party leaders later in the afternoon and speak at a public gathering.

AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa legislative assembly. PTI RPS KRK