Arvind Kejriwal 'trying to play sympathy card': Shazia Ilmi

Srinagar: BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is indulging in "political theatrics" and "trying to play a sympathy card" by resigning as he knows he is going to jail for a long time.

Ilmi, who was previously associated with Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said she was again feeling "ashamed" to have been a founding member of that party "whose chief minister indulges in theatrics".

"Everyone knows there is a huge scam. Kejriwal and his ministers had to go to jail. Chargesheet has been submitted, more than 200 witnesses are there. Everyone knows how policies were tweaked," she told reporters here.

Ilmi said that Kejriwal could have resigned five months back, but he chose to do it now as the assembly elections in Delhi are nearer.

"He could not resume his duties, not sign files, not go to CM's office, but why resign now? His eyes are set on the polls. He knows he cannot evade (law) for too long. The trial is starting. He knows the reality and that is why he is in haste. He knows when the trial starts, the proofs will come out and he will face jail," she said.

The BJP leader said the AAP national convenor was afraid that the court has proof of his involvement in the liquor scam.

"This is political theatrics, he is trying to play a sympathy card before the trial starts. He is leaving the decision to the people. But everyone knows that it is the courts that decide corruption issues and not the people," said Ilmi.

"He is afraid that the courts have full proof and he is going to jail for many years. The courts will decide who is going to jail and who will get the bail," she added.