Kejriwal urges parents of Delhi govt, MCD school students to attend parent-teacher meet

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the parents of students in schools run by the Delhi government and the MCD to attend the mega parent-teacher meeting to discuss the progress of their children.

Advertisment

According to the city government, a two-day "mega" parent-teacher meeting (PTM) is being organised for government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools for the first time.

Education Minister Atishi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal interacted with the parents of students at the Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Kalkaji and the MCD Primary School in Govindpuri ahead of the meeting.

Kejriwal wrote in a post on X, "Parents play a big role in the success of children. Today is Parents' Day in all the schools of the Delhi government and the MCD. Today and tomorrow (Saturday), mega PTM is being organised in all the schools of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation." "I request all the parents that like always, you should come to their school with your children today, talk to the teachers about the progress of the children and openly discuss how we can do better for the future," he said.

Advertisment

Education Minister Atishi echoed the chief minister.

She said, "A joint mega PTM has been organised in all Delhi government and MCD schools. For the first time this year, we are organising a mega PTM on two days, on October 13 and October 14, to enable more and more parents to attend their children's schools. If they are unable to attend today, they can attend it on Saturday," she said.

Parents have played a very important role in transforming education in Delhi government schools and this year's arrangements are nothing short of a "fest", she said.

Advertisment

"The mega PTM this year is being celebrated like a fest in all Delhi government and MCD schools and parents are actively participating in it. They are discussing with teachers their children's learning, their performances and the ways to improve them. This will help them devise better strategies for the future of their children together," Atishi said.

The minister asserted that the Kejriwal government aims to transform MCD schools, similar to Delhi government schools, and the involvement of parents in children's education will reflect in their academic performances.

"After Delhi government schools, our priority is now to transform MCD schools. But in this process of change, parents have the most important role to play. The higher the involvement of parents in their children's education, the better the academic performance of the children," she said.

Deputy Mayor Iqbal said children and parents are enthusiastic about the mega PTM.

"Particularly, parents of children in MCD schools are very excited about this new experience and they hope that, very soon, their children's schools will also be transformed, just like Delhi government schools," Iqbal said. PTI ABU SZM