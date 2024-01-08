Kejriwal used to talk big on corruption, now AAP leaders are in jail for graft: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 8 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday attacked Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying he talked big on corruption before entering politics but now several leaders of his party are in prison for graft.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting of BJP functionaries of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, he also targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) staff in West Bengal.

The Union information and broadcasting minister said it has become a habit of the Trinamool Congress to question constitutional institutions and sometimes, even attack independent investigative agencies.

Attacking the Delhi chief minister, Thakur said Arvind Kejriwal used to talk big on corruption before entering politics but today, he is embracing Congress leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are "brothers in corruption", he claimed.

Several AAP leaders, including the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, are in jail on charges of corruption and Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED, the minister further said.

Referring to the Centre's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Thakur said it is an initiative aimed at benefiting the poor and the downtrodden.

The Narendra Modi government wants every deprived class to get full rights, but the governments of some states were not following the guidelines, he alleged.

Earlier, taking part in the meeting of BJP leaders, Thakur urged them to work unitedly to strengthen the party ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal and more than 400 seats in the entire country. PTI COR BPL IJT