Kejriwal visits Hanuman Mandir in Delhi after discharge in excise policy case

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Hanuman Mandir, a day after the Delhi court discharged him in the excise policy case.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the ruling party was claiming the order was from a lower court, with higher courts still available, but added that "the highest court is that of Lord Hanuman, from whom we have received blessings." Bharadwaj said the party's national leadership would gather at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where Kejriwal would address the gathering and outline the way forward.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, a development that had triggered political controversy and contributed to the collapse of the AAP government in the national capital.

Among those discharged was Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, whose name had figured prominently during the investigation.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak for the temple visit at Connaught Place.

MLA Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli said Kejriwal was honest and that the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali had strengthened him in the political battle.

He also alleged that any appeal by the CBI would be guided by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

There was no immediate response from the BJP. PTI SHB HIG