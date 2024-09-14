Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple with wife, senior party leaders

New Delhi: A day after his release from Tihar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, and said His blessings were with him during his "fight against injustice".

He visited the iconic Hanuman temple in Connaught Place along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and sought blessings from God for the well-being and prosperity of all. The temple's Mahant welcomed him with a tilak, presenting the Delhi chief minister with Bajrang Bali’s mace and a sacred triangular flag.

Senior leaders of the party, Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accompanied him.

Kejriwal meditated with his wife and offered water to ‘Shivling’. He also shared a video of his visit on X.

"Today, along with my wife Sunita Kejriwal and other companions, I visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and worshipped Lord Hanuman and received his blessings. In this fight against injustice, Lord Hanuman''s blessings have always been with us. I prayed to the Lord for everyone's happiness and prosperity. May the Lord keep this courage in all of us in this fight to save the country," he said in the post.

आज अपनी धर्मपत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल जी और अन्य साथियों के साथ कनॉट प्लेस स्थित प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर पहुँच हनुमान जी का पूजन-अर्चन कर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ इस संघर्ष में हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद सदा हमारे उपर बना रहा।



The AAP shared a video and photo of CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife and other party leaders offering prayers at Hanuman temple on its official X handle.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail after fighting a fake case and dictatorship, prayed for the peace and happiness of all the country's people by visiting and worshipping Anjani Putra Hanuman Ji and Lord Bholenath Ji in the ancient Hanuman temple of Connaught Place," AAP said in a post on X.

"It was with the blessings of Lord Hanuman that Arvind Kejriwal fought strongly against the dictator even in jail," the post read.

He stepped out of the jail on Friday evening to a resounding welcome by party leaders and supporters who had gathered outside the prison amid heavy rains. He was released as the Supreme Court granted him bail after five months of incarceration in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal's bail comes as a big boost to the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to make forays in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the coming elections and also gearing up to fight to retain power in Delhi where polls are due early next year.