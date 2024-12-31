Kejriwal visits Marghat Wale Baba temple, launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT here.

Under the scheme announced ahead of the assembly polls in February, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis of Gurudwaras will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi.

"Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of the Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him," he said in a post on X.

The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP tried its best to stop the registration process for the scheme but no one can stop a devotee from meeting the god.

Announcing the scheme earlier on Monday, Kejriwal said that he would visit Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place to do the registration of the priests there.

As the politics over the honorarium gathered momentum in Delhi, a group of priests staged a protest against Kejriwal outside the Connaught Place temple for announcing the honorarium after a delay of 10 years.

The AAP chief was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal during the visit to Marghat Wale Baba temple. PTI VIT AS AS