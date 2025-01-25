Kejriwal vows to resolve sewage issues across Delhi if AAP retains power

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday vowed to address all sewer-related problems in Delhi on a priority basis if his party is re-elected in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a video message, the former Delhi chief minister highlighted the development work undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city's unauthorised colonies, stating that significant progress has been made in providing basic infrastructure in these areas.

"When we formed the government in Delhi, there was no development work in unauthorised colonies. No government worked for these colonies. We started the development work and today, almost all such colonies have sewer pipelines and other facilities," he said.

Kejriwal acknowledged that several areas in the city are grappling with issues of sewage water contaminating drinking water.

"I have decided that all sewer-related issues across the city will be solved on a war-footing after the AAP forms its government," he said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. The AAP is seeking a third straight term in power, having won 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 election.