Kejriwal welcomes former Cong MLA Veer Singh Dhingan into AAP

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inducted former Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan into his party and termed him the future MLA from the Seemapuri constituency.

Dhingan, a Dalit leader who has won three terms as an MLA from Seemapuri—a reserved constituency—on the Congress ticket, is likely to contest for Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal welcoming Dhingan at a media briefing at the party office, said he was an experienced leader and could be seen as the future MLA of Seemapuri constituency.

The constituency was previously represented by Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former AAP minister, who quit the party and joined Congress in September, alleging discrimination against Dalit and minority leaders within the AAP.

The AAP convener also asserted that his party will again form the government in Delhi after the Assembly polls due in February next year.