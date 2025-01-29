Kejriwal will win gold medal in Olympics for corruption: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in glib talk and making false promises of development to people of the national capital.

Addressing an election rally in Rohini here, Fadnavis said if there is a race for corruption in the Olympics, Kejriwal will win the gold medal.

He urged voters to elect a BJP government in Delhi to ensure speedy development of the city, which he claimed was facing problems of overflowing sewers, unclean water and polluted air due to the "misrule of AAP government".

"Who can know Kejriwal better than Anna Hazare? I have met Anna Hazare before coming here. He told me that Kejriwal is the most dishonest person in this world," Fadnavis said, campaigning for BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta.

Kejriwal shot to fame with his anti-corruption movement in 2011 with social activist Hazare as its mascot. After Kejriwal contested elections, he had a fall-out with Hazare.

At the rally, Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development in the country without the blot of corruption.

"But in AAP, it is difficult to find a spotless minister. If there is a race for corruption in the Olympics, Kejriwal will win the gold medal hands down," Fadnavis said.

"Kejriwal promised to get rid of corruption, but indulged in it with gusto once elected to power," he claimed.

Fadnavis said Kejriwal had promised to seek votes only after cleaning the Yamuna river that flows through Delhi.

"He failed to clean the Yamuna and is now accusing Haryana of poisoning the river. The poison is in his (Kejriwal's) head. He only spoke lies and took the people of Delhi for a ride," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

He said Prime Minister Modi was keen to usher in development in the national capital, but it was Kejriwal who was only interested in abusing him day and night.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra witnessed rapid progress during his previous tenure as CM by walking in step with PM Modi.

"PM Modi is developing the nation rapidly. If you hand over the reins of Delhi to the BJP, you will see a changed Delhi in the next five years," he told the gathering. PTI SKU KVK KVK