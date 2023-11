New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

"Best wishes to all of you on Chhath Puja, the great festival of worshipping Lord Surya and faith. May Chhathi Maiya keep you all healthy, happy, prosperous and fulfil all your wishes," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 17. During the festival, devotees fast and gather on the banks of rivers and ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.