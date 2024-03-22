Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court his plea against arrest by ED

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew from Supreme Court his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.

He was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

A high court division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had refused to grant Kejriwal the relief of interim protection from coercive action and listed his application seeking the relief for consideration on April 22, when his main petition challenging the ED's summons has been fixed for hearing.

The high court had also asked the ED to file its response to Kejriwal's application seeking protection from coercive action.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.