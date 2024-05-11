Kejriwal's acknowledgement that BJP retaining power: Party on his speech

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The BJP said on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the prime minister wants Amit Shah to succeed is his acknowledgement that the party is set to retain power for a third straight term.

Mounting a counter-charge on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader following his stinging attack on his party, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said in a jibe that Kejriwal is speaking of his party's succession plan but could not have trust in any of his AAP colleagues to succeed him despite being jailed on money laundering charges.

With Kejriwal throwing the dictatorship barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it was a case of pot calling the kettle black, noting that Kejriwal threw out many of his colleagues like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas and Kiran Bedi and discarded the principles he espoused while joining politics.

So many people have been abusive towards Modi and continue to do so, he said.

As someone high on liquor at times reveals the truth, so has Kejriwal after being involved in the liquor "scam" and jailed for this, Trivedi said mockingly.

Kejriwal has acknowledged, willingly or unwillingly, that Modi is coming back to power.

He was apparently referring to the Delhi chief minister's claim that Modi plans to make Union Home Minister Shah as the next prime minister after he turns 75 next year. PTI KR ANB ANB