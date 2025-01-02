Kejriwal's 'anti-farmer stand' was exposed when he notified farm laws as CM: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal exposed his "duplicity" by shedding "crocodile tears" for farmers after becoming the first chief minister in the country to notify the farm laws.

In a statement, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav claimed that it was the strong support extended to the farmers by the Congress that forced the BJP government to scrap the farm laws and Kejriwal played no role in this.

"The Kejriwal government, which was the first to notify the farm laws in November 2020, after it was passed by the BJP government in Parliament without any discussion, to show Kejriwal's servitude to the BJP by betraying the farmers, was now shedding crocodile tears for the farmers with the accusation that the BJP was planning to bring back the revoked farm laws through the back door to gain some cheap political mileage with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections," Yadav alleged.

Yadav further alleged that Kejriwal's "double standards" and "anti-farmer stand" were exposed when he notified the farm laws, while pretending to stand with the agitating farmers.

"Kejriwal was desperate to salvage his lost image and eroded political ground by indulging in various gimmicks like Rs 2,100 for women, new health schemes for the elderly, Rs 18,000 for pujaris and granthis, which will not have any impact with the voters this time, as they remember all his past betrayals," Yadav claimed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP, saying the party should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers sitting on fast unto death in Punjab instead of "giving sermons". PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK