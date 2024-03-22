Kejriwal's arrest attack on democracy, says Chhattisgarh AAP; stages protest in Raipur

Raipur: The Aam Aadmi Party's Chhattisgarh unit on Friday staged a protest to denounce the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Around 100 party leaders and workers holding AAP flags and the tricolour gathered at Ambedkar Chowk in Raipur and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Talking to PTI at the protest site, state AAP secretary Priyanka Shukla hit out at the BJP-led Centre and claimed they want 'one nation, one party' to rule and run the government like a dictator wherein they want to control everything.

The AAP had been elected three times with full majority in the national capital and Kejriwal's arrest was an attack on the people of Delhi who voted for the party, and also on democracy, she claimed.

"Opposition leaders who raise their voice against them (BJP) and refuse to bow their heads are being sent to jail. They have strangled democracy and put it behind bars," Shukla alleged.

The AAP leader maintained the BJP wants to contest elections without opposition.

"If the BJP wants to contest elections without opposition, then they should tell us to sit at home. They just want to contest elections alone and win," she added, attacking the saffron party.

Police personnel were deployed at the protest site. After protesters were told by the police personnel that the model code of conduct was in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they started dispersing from the venue.