Kejriwal's bail in liquor scam case legal procedure, says Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Friday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's conditional bail in the excise policy case was a "legal procedure".

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam, saying his prolonged incarceration amounted to "unjust deprivation of liberty".

The apex court granting relief to the chief minister with stringent conditions makes it clear that the court has not acquitted him, though AAP has been celebrating the bails to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh as if they have been absolved of all corruption charges, Yadav alleged.

The Delhi Congress was the first to hit the streets and object to the opening of liquor vends all over the national capital when the policy, which has since been scrapped, was first implemented, he said.

Yadav asked why the policy was scrapped in a hurry when the lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into its implementation following a complaint by the Delhi Congress if there was no irregularity.

He claimed that people were looking for change as they wanted a stable government that could resolve their problems. PTI NIT SZM