AAP claims stones pelted at Kejriwal's sar; counter-claims allege two run over

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday, the party alleged.

"Supporters of BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency," an AAP leader said.

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal's car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी की जान को BJP के गुंडों से है ख़तरा‼️



प्रवेश वर्मा ने अपने गुंडों से अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला करवाया है।



प्रवेश वर्मा ये देखकर बौखला गए कि पैसे, सोने की चेन बाँटने के बाद भी जनता अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ है, इसी बौखलाहट में BJP ने अपने गुंडों से हमला… pic.twitter.com/EXZPWdro3V — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025

In a purported video of the incident, Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it. A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

Arvind Kejriwal attacked with a stone in New Delhi VS by BJP Gundas😳



pic.twitter.com/VxHpJlz0L7 — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) January 18, 2025

However, a few social media handles alleged that Kejriwal ran over two youngsters with his car for asking questions about Delhi.

They are now hospitalised at Lady Hardinge, with one of them having a broken leg.

