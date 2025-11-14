Kejriwal's counsel seeks proceedings deferral of Delhi Assembly's privileges committee on Phansi Ghar

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel has written to the Committee of Privileges, asking it to defer its proceedings on the the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar' on the Delhi Assembly premises, as the matter is in court.

The Delhi Assembly's committee has written back saying that since the court has not passed any directions, the sitting will continue as scheduled on November 20.

Kejriwal, his then deputy Manish Sisodia and ex-Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not appear before the Committee of Privileges during its sitting on Thursday. Former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla also gave a miss to the sitting, they added.

Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia have already approached the Delhi High Court in the matter. Challenging the summons, they contend that the notice shows the proceedings are not founded on any complaint, report, or motion for breach of privilege or contempt.

Citing the court appeal, Kejriwal's counsel said that the date for further arguments has been fixed for November 24 and sought a deferral of proceedings scheduled for November 13. "In view of the above and guided by Rule 220(3), it is requested that the proceedings of the Committee of Privilege may kindly be deferred to await the outcome of the aforesaid judicial proceedings. This would also be in line with the convention followed by earlier committees of the House," read the counsel's communication.

However, the Committee of Privileges said since no intimation had been received from Kejriwal till the conclusion of the sitting of the Committee on Thursday, it decided that one more opportunity be given to him to depose before the Committee. "Accordingly, Summons and Notice have already been issued for your appearance in person on November 20 at 2.30 PM.

"Further, the request of the ... Counsel dated November 13 was placed before the Hon'ble Chairperson and it has been directed that, as the Hon'ble High Court ... had not passed any directions in contrary, the sitting scheduled for November 20 as decided by the Committee shall proceed as scheduled," the communication said.

It also said that as per Rule 220 (3), the party concerned themselves are required to inform the Committee of the reasons for being unable to attend the sitting.

During the Monsoon session in August, Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the so-called British-era 'Phansi Ghar', inaugurated in the Assembly premises by Kejriwal with much fanfare in 2022 following renovation, was originally a "tiffin room".

Displaying a 1912 map of the Assembly complex, Gupta had said that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions. He had referred the matter to the Committee for examination and report.