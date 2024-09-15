Kejriwal's decision to resign shows his commitment to honest politics: AAP leader Palekar

Panaji, Sep 15 (PTI) AAP Goa head Amit Palekar on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down from the post is a powerful demonstration of his commitment to honest politics.

Kejriwal on Sunday said he would resign after two days and demand early polls in Delhi, while vowing not to sit in the CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The Aam Aadmi Party convener, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy graft case, said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

"I will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," Kejriwal said.

Reacting to the development, Palekar in a post on X said, "Hats off sir @ArvindKejriwal for your decision to step down as Chief Minister, placing your political future in the hands of the public, is a powerful demonstration of your commitment to honest politics." "Your call for the people of Delhi to decide your fate through their votes, rather than clinging to power, highlights your integrity and transparency," he said.

By making this bold move, Kejriwal has put and end to "politically motivated" attacks by by BJP, showing unwavering faith in the democratic process and the people's judgment, Palekar said.

"Your stance reflects a unique form of leadership where accountability to voters takes precedence over holding office. Wish our Goan selfish politicians could take some lessons from you," he added.