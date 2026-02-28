Kejriwal’s discharge in excise policy case ‘slap’ on political vendetta, says Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal’s discharge in the excise policy case a "slap" on political vendetta, demanding action against those who "fabricated" cases against the former Delhi chief minister.

In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Opposition party alleged that charges in the excise policy case were "politically motivated", and claimed that BJP leaders, the Delhi lieutenant governor, and central agencies like the ED and CBI acted in cahoots to oust the AAP government in the national capital.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy case that led to the fall of the AAP government.

The court pulled up the CBI, saying it did not find any "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and later by the CBI, which was probing the corruption charges, was released on bail after spending 155 days in jail.

The editorial termed the court verdict a "slap" on political vendetta and asserted that the prosecution had failed to substantiate its allegations.

The court had categorically observed that the charges levelled by the CBI lacked merit and that no criminal conspiracy was established, the party said, describing the case as "hollow".

It claimed that raids were conducted at Kejriwal's residence and he was later arrested and jailed for a prolonged period with the intention of portraying his government as corrupt ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The party further alleged that the Central probe agencies had tightened a "noose" around Kejriwal, Sisodia and several ministers, and that the court verdict had now turned the tables on the CBI.

After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP leaders celebrated it as a "victory of truth". However, the court's decision to discharge him and others had exposed the weakness of the case, it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise to Kejriwal and that action be initiated against officials who led the investigation into the case.

The editorial claimed that the arrests were made despite a lack of proof, alleging that probe agencies were being misused to target political opponents over the past decade.

Citing examples from Maharashtra, the party referred to the arrests of senior politicians Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut, claiming prolonged incarceration without trial in some cases.

Certain leaders were pressured through probes to switch political allegiance, it said.

The editorial also criticised the judiciary, accusing it of failing to curb the "excesses" of central agencies and of alleged violation of democratic and constitutional norms by those in power. PTI ND ARU