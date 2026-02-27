Kejriwal's discharge proves central agencies used as tools of political vendetta: CPI's D Raja

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) CPI General Secretary D Raja on Friday welcomed the discharge of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor policy case, claiming it proved that the BJP has reduced federal probe agencies to "instruments of political vendetta".
In a post on X, the CPI leader demanded that accountability be fixed for the "abuse of power".
Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and later by the CBI, which was probing the corruption charges, was released on bail after spending 155 days in jail.
"A Delhi trial court has discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and all 23 accused in the Liquor Policy Case, sharply criticising the CBI for lack of evidence, serious gaps and misleading allegations, and even ordered a departmental inquiry against the investigating officers," Raja said.
"They spent months in jail. Families suffered. Reputations were tarnished. Political careers were targeted. All to serve the BJP's singular agenda of silencing opponents and retaining power." The CPI leader said this episode stands as "yet another reminder of how central agencies like the CBI and ED have been reduced to instruments of political vendetta by the BJP".
"When investigative institutions are twisted into political weapons, it is not just individuals who are targeted; it is democracy itself that is put on trial. The country deserves accountability for this abuse of power," he said.
A Delhi court on Friday discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.
Coming down heavily on the CBI, special judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. It also observed that the federal agency's case did not withstand judicial scrutiny, especially when the probe agency sought to construct a narrative of conspiracy on mere conjecture.