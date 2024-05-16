Kejriwal's guarantee visible in Delhi's every house: AAP's Mahabal Mishra

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) AAP leader Mahabal Mishra on Wednesday said that while BJP's guarantee is a "jumla", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee is "visible" in every house in the national capital.

Advertisment

Mishra, who is the AAP candidate from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, was speaking during the party''s signature campaign ''Jail ka Jawab Vote se''.

The programme was organised in Tilak Nagar in the presence of local MLA Jarnail Singh, where hundreds of residents signed a board inscribed with ''I Support Kejriwal'' to showcase their trust and approval of Kejriwal''s leadership, according to an AAP statement.

Addressing the crowd, Mishra said, "Every voter is considering themselves as Arvind Kejriwal and people are very enthusiastic about removing the dictatorial government at the Centre. While on one hand BJP''s guarantees become jumlas'', Kejriwal''s guarantee is visible in every house." AAP's MLAs, councillors, organization leaders, and workers are all working for the public, he said, adding whether it is an AAP MLA or MP, everyone is a "common person".

Advertisment

Highlighting the BJP's unfulfilled promises, Jarnail Singh said, "You have a chance to answer this dictatorship. The BJP had promised to give two crore jobs to the youth every year, but no one got a government job. They had promised to reduce inflation, but did not do it." Following the signature campaign, Mishra and Singh engaged with the members of RWAs of Tilak Nagar.

While pledging to address local issues, Mishra also announced that after winning the election, he will hold a meeting with the RWAs in his constituency and present a roadmap to develop the area. The party''s leaders held campaigns and outreach activities to woo voters in the lead up to the high-octane polls. In Karol Bagh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh spearheaded a 'Sankalp Sabha' rally as part of the 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' campaign.

Addressing the crowd at Munakpura Sabzi Bazar, Singh condemned alleged attempts to "stifle" Kejriwal's transformative initiatives with "unjust" imprisonment. "...Modiji put Kejriwal in jail. But he is not afraid. He is saying that 'you can send me anywhere, I will keep working for Delhiites'," he added. Somnath Bharti, the AAP nominee from New Delhi seat, alleged that the BJP is "washing the stains of corrupt people in its Modi Washing Machine" and including them in its party. "Today, only AAP people are the ones who are not ready to go with the BJP despite all kinds of pressure. The BJP is using ED and CBI in view of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. "But no matter how much it uses its powers, it is certain that the BJP will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he charged.

Advertisment

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel convened a meeting in Shahdara in favour of INDIA bloc and AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and other senior leaders were present in the meeting. During this, Goel sought support from all the businesspersons and industrialists for Kumar. AAP's Delhi state convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai also held a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in Vishwas Nagar assembly segment of East Delhi parliamentary constituency in support of Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Rai said that this time the people of Delhi are ready to respond to the "dictatorship of the BJP".

"The people of Delhi elected a chief minister with an overwhelming majority, but the BJP put him in jail without any evidence," he charged.

"We have to oust this dictatorial government at the Centre from power to save democracy and constitution of this country. On May 25, the people of Delhi will counter the arrogance of the BJP with the power of their votes and press the ‘broom’ (AAP’s symbol) button," he said. Polling to Delhi's all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25. PTI NSM SLB KVK KVK