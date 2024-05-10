Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail victory of democracy: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his release from judicial custody will pave the way for "big changes" in the country.

Advertisment

At a joint press conference at the party office here, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Advertisment

Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal's interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. There is also a divine hint that prevailing conditions are going to change in the country. His release will pave the way for big changes in the country." Senior leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said all people in the country who love democracy are overjoyed with the top court's verdict and it is a ray of hope for them.

"The SC verdict has not only provided interim bail to Kejriwal, it has also ensured victory of democracy and the constitution," he said.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi described the top court's decision as a victory for truth and democracy in the country. The verdict will save democracy and free and fair elections, she said.

Advertisment

"I want to appeal to people that this is the last chance to save democracy through the power of vote and replace dictatorship in the country," she said.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated ('Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahin'). The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. Dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate."

Advertisment

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak told PTI, "We welcome the Supreme Court order. Satyamev Jayete! The dictatorship will end."

Celebrations erupted at the AAP's office in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1. Jubilant workers danced and raised slogans such as "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye".