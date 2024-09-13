Kejriwal's release expected to accelerate Delhi govt's functioning, AAP says CM fully empowered

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court's order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to accelerate the Delhi government's functioning, even as the top court imposed certain conditions for his release, officials said on Friday.

AAP asserted in a statement that Kejriwal was "fully empowered" to give directions to all his ministers so that work could be done in public interest.

Kejriwal heads the council of ministers and oversees all governance through the ministers of various departments, the party said in a statement.

The chief minister, who had promised to implement the "Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana" for providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years, can launch the scheme ahead of the assembly polls, due early next year.

The top court, while granting bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), directed the terms and conditions -- as imposed in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money-laundering case in the same matter -- would also be applicable in his release.

The apex court, while granting bail to the AAP chief in the ED case on July 12, had said Kejriwal could not visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat and not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the lieutenant governor's sanction.

AAP said in its statement, "The only files that are signed by the chief minister are those that have to go to the lieutenant governor, for which he has permission from the Supreme Court. Therefore, no work of the people of Delhi will stop." At a press conference, senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, "If these conditions are challenged in the court, they will not hold." Under the restrictions imposed by his bail conditions, the Delhi chief minister will be required to convene a meeting of his Cabinet, which has not been held since his March arrest.

He also has to take a decision on calling a session of the Delhi Assembly as the last session was held in April.

He will also be required to appoint a minister in his council to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, decide the meeting date of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) for IAS and other Group A postings, officials said.

These are likely to be his priorities once he starts working, they said.

AAP MLA and lawyer Somnath Bharti claimed that though the bail conditions said Kejriwal could not go to the Delhi Secretariat and work as chief minister, he was allowed to sign all files that required the lieutenant governor's approval.

"Almost all Delhi government files go to the lieutenant governor's office" he said.

In view of the "shock" expressed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan over the bail conditions in the ED case, "a door for future remedy is open", Bharti added.

"Our legal team will look into all these aspects and may approach the Supreme Court for clarifications/relaxations, if and wherever required," he said.

The presence of the chief minister alone will help "speed up" many works, he asserted.

The chief minister may be involved in a flurry of meetings at his camp office to speed up pending work on welfare schemes and infrastructure-related projects, ensuring availability of medicines and tests at hospitals and mohalla clinics, the officials said.

He may also find ways to speed up work on the government's pending flagship schemes and policies, including the EV Policy 2.0, doorstep delivery of services and the Delhi Solar Policy, they said.

Kejriwal may also actively engage with the lieutenant governor's office over issues related to the alleged halting of funds of important public service-oriented departments and agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, health and public works departments, they added.

Former Delhi chief secretary PK Tripathi said that although there was "vagueness" to the chief minister's power to sign files, nothing could stop him from working on schemes and projects for the welfare of the people.

Even if the lieutenant governor's approval is needed, there may not be any problem in getting clearance for such works, he added.

Launch of projects and schemes such as mohalla and premium buses, inauguration of hospitals, schools, flyovers, and new initiatives could materialise in the coming weeks in view of the upcoming polls, the officials said. PTI BUN VIT SZM