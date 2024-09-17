Kejriwal's resignation from Delhi CM post 'electoral ploy': Mayawati

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post as an "electoral ploy and political manoeuvring".

Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and AAP leader Atishi, chosen by the party as his successor, staked her claim to form a new government.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Mayawati said, "Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of the Delhi chief minister is an electoral ploy and political manoeuvring away from public interest, but what about the innumerable inconveniences and problems faced by the people of Delhi due to his long stay in jail?" "It would be better if the political fight between the ruling party and the opposition is not bitter to the level of enmity so that the country and public interest are not affected by it," she said in the post in Hindi.

Mayawati alleged that the previous BSP government of Uttar Pradesh also had to see such days when the then-Congress government at the Centre also obstructed the Jewar Airport and the Ganga Expressway projects.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he would resign after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The Delhi assembly's term ends on February 23 next year and polls are expected to be held sometime early February. PTI NAV IJT