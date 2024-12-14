Kejriwal's Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium announcement to Delhi women 'deception': Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday dubbed the announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium to women in the city by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal as a "deception", questioning why the same promise was not fulfilled in the party-ruled Punjab.

Sachdeva in a letter to AAP-ruled Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann drew his attention to AAP's guarantees to the people of Punjab ahead of the February 2022 assembly elections, including payment of a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all the women in the state.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal announced the decision of Delhi cabinet to implement Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, saying the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 will be raised to Rs 2,100 after AAP returns to power in the assembly polls due in February next year.

The people of Punjab, particularly the women, overwhelmingly voted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), resulting in the formation of their government in February 2022 because of the promise, Sachdeva said.

He requested Mann to provide clear answers whether the Punjab government was disbursing the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to the women and if there was any scheme to do so.

Before "misleading" Delhi women with the announcement of monthly allowance, the AAP should remember their Punjab government has not started monthly payments of Rs 1,000 each to the women of the state despite being in power for almost three years, said the Delhi BJP president.

The AAP and Kejriwal are deceiving women in Delhi by making a similar announcement in Delhi, he charged. PTI VIT KSS KSS