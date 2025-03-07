Keltron to design, manufacture ultrasonic transducer elements for Vietnamese Navy: Minister Rajeev

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) State-run electronics company Keltron has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture 336 low frequency ultrasonic transducer elements for the Vietnamese Navy, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Friday.

Rajeev, in a Facebook post, said Keltron has been continuously winning orders from the defense sector, and the latest order is even more significant as it is expected to establish the state-run electronics company's name in the defense manufacturing sector internationally.

The minister said that the contract was awarded through Mumbai-based Neo Power.

"Keltron will try to win more contracts and make a big breakthrough," he said. PTI HMP HMP KH