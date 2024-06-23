Kelu sworn in as Minister in LDF government in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 23 (PTI) CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu was sworn in as a Minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to the new minister.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, Left Legislators, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty among others were present.

Kelu, the 54-year-old CPI(M) leader from a tribal community in Wayanad replaces K Radhakrishnan, who resigned as Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur seat.

Kelu was recommended by the CPI(M) state committee to be inducted as a minister in the LDF cabinet.

Although there is a clear indication that Kelu will get the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, sources said there will be a minor shuffle in the portfolios previously held by Radhakrishnan. PTI RRT RRT SS