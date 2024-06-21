Kelu to be Sworn in as minister in Kerala's LDF Government on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21 (PTI) The oath-taking ceremony of CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu as a minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala will take place at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, an official source said here on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony for Minister-designate Kelu will be held on June 23 at 4 pm at the Kerala Raj Bhavan Auditorium, the source added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had sought the convenience of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the swearing-in ceremony of Kelu on Sunday afternoon.

The 54-year-old CPI(M) leader from a tribal community in Wayanad will replace K Radhakrishnan, who resigned as Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur seat.

Kelu was recommended by the CPI(M) state committee to be inducted as a minister in the LDF cabinet.

Although there is a clear indication that Kelu will get the portfolio of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), sources said there will be a minor shuffle in the portfolios previously held by Radhakrishnan. PTI TGB TGB ANE