Kempegowda airport, Frankfurt airport sign MoU to boost India-Europe cargo connectivity

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport, operated by BIAL, on Wednesday signed an MoU with Frankfurt Airport to enhance cargo connectivity between South India and Europe, officials said.

The collaboration brings together two key cargo gateways: BLR Airport, serving one of India’s fastest-growing manufacturing and export regions, and Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s most connected cargo hubs, Bangalore International Airport Limited said in a statement.

"Under the MoU, both airports aim to establish a structured framework focused on joint trade lane analytics, digital corridor development, pharma integrity standards, and knowledge exchange to improve visibility, reduce dwell times, and deliver more predictable service levels for cargo stakeholders," it said.

"This partnership reflects a strategic shift toward building more integrated, data-led cargo corridors between India and Europe," Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, added.

"As BLR Airport continues to invest in cargo infrastructure, technology, and capability development, collaborations like this help translate those investments into efficient, scalable trade lanes that support the movement of high-value and time-sensitive cargo," he said.

Alexander Laukenmann, Fraport Senior Executive Vice President of Aviation, said: “In line with the motto ‘Creating the Future of Cargo Together’, we’re focusing on partnership-driven innovation. We want to create optimal conditions for our customers and the entire cargo community.” “Our partnership is a key pillar of our Frankfurt Cargo Hub Masterplan and underlines our ambition to actively shape international air cargo traffic,” he added. PTI AMP SSK