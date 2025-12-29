Kempegowda Airport handles 5,904 tonnes of coriander in 2025, registers 13 pc growth

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport here handled 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander during the June-November 2025 season, registering a 13 per cent year-on-year growth, officials said on Monday.

With India’s domestic agri trade gaining momentum, Bengaluru has emerged as a key consolidation and distribution hub for time-sensitive perishables, they said.

Against this backdrop, the airport has recorded steady growth in handling fresh produce, aided by expanding domestic connectivity and rising demand across major consumption centres.

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the facility, said coriander shipments during the season were routed to 22 domestic destinations, reflecting sustained demand and evolving trade dynamics.

Shipments to northern and central markets recorded notable growth, with Lucknow, Varanasi and Jaipur witnessing significant increases in volumes.

"From a destination perspective, Kolkata accounted for the highest share of coriander traffic, followed by Delhi, Bagdogra, Ranchi and Patna, indicating sustained demand across eastern and northern consumption centres," BIAL said.

Responding to emerging demand patterns and expanding domestic corridors, the airport also facilitated coriander shipments to five new destinations—Agartala, Agra, Nagpur, Amritsar and Port Blair—thereby widening distribution reach for traders and supply-chain stakeholders.

Overall, the season’s agri-cargo volumes highlight evolving demand trends and strengthening domestic linkages, reinforcing Kempegowda International Airport’s role in supporting efficient and scalable agri-cargo operations for India’s growing agricultural trade, BIAL added. PTI AMP SSK