Kempegowda International Airport achieves record profit for the first time since its inception

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has reported a record profit for the first time since its inception, signifying a robust financial turnaround, according to the BIAL sources.

The Bangalore International Airport Authority (BIAL) held its board meeting on May 16, presided over by its Chairperson and Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh, a press statement said.

"The meeting marked a historic milestone as Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) reported a record profit for the first time since its inception, signifying a robust financial turnaround and a testament to the airport's strategic growth, sustainability initiatives, and operational excellence," the statement added.

In addition to its strong financial performance, BLR Airport has earned multiple prestigious global recognitions in 2025, further cementing its position as a leader in sustainable and safe airport operations worldwide, it said.

According to the statement, BLR Airport became the first airport in Asia to achieve Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, effective May 5, 2024.

This distinction celebrates an outstanding 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, with the airport achieving net-zero status (Scope 1 and 2) a full seven years ahead of its 2030 target, it said.

"In the environmental category, the airport also received the Silver Award in the ACI Green Airports Recognition 2025 under the 'Sustainable Energy at Airports' theme for the 15-38 million passenger category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that BLR Airport has been recognised for its sustainability leadership," it stated.