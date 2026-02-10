Kempegowda International Airport set to turn ‘algorithmic’ with Mu Sigma tie-up

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A strategic partnership has been announced to transform Kempegowda International Airport into a data-driven, algorithmic facility, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) will leverage Mu Sigma’s proprietary Decision Intelligence Platform, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to unify and analyse data across operations, enabling the anticipation of passenger needs and enhancing convenience, comfort and efficiency.

In a statement, BIAL said the collaboration would strengthen its data-driven decision-making by integrating Mu Sigma’s analytical capabilities across key passenger and operational touchpoints.

"Unified intelligence from existing systems will enable teams to proactively identify patterns, anticipate requirements and optimise service delivery in real time," it said, adding that the initiative aims to improve operational reliability, personalise passenger experiences and raise service standards.

The transformation will focus on guest-centric capabilities designed to make touchpoints across the facility more intuitive, BIAL said.

Predictive analytics will be deployed to reduce queues at retail outlets, restaurants and parking areas, ensuring smoother passenger movement through the terminal. Real-time demand forecasting and dynamic pricing will also be used to optimise parking and transport services, it added.

BIAL said users of the airport’s Pulse App and official website, bengaluruairport.com, will receive an enhanced digital experience with personalised recommendations, loyalty rewards and timely notifications on services and offers.

Inside the terminal, location-based promotions, improved signage and curated deals will further ease wayfinding and decision-making for passengers, the statement said. PTI AMP SSK